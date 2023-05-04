Nuance Investments LLC Has $11.30 Million Stake in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Nuance Investments LLC trimmed its stake in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,997 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 11,049 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC owned about 0.53% of NuVasive worth $11,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NUVA. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in NuVasive by 17.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,571,889 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $112,674,000 after purchasing an additional 386,996 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in NuVasive by 536.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 401,689 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $17,598,000 after acquiring an additional 338,609 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NuVasive by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,390,688 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $57,352,000 after acquiring an additional 195,605 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in NuVasive by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,049,546 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $59,509,000 after acquiring an additional 192,295 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in NuVasive during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,332,000.

Get NuVasive alerts:

NuVasive Stock Down 0.2 %

NUVA traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 764,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,354. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.03, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. NuVasive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.17 and a 1 year high of $59.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.30 and its 200-day moving average is $41.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $305.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.01 million. NuVasive had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on NUVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NuVasive from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of NuVasive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NuVasive from $44.00 to $44.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.77.

NuVasive Profile

(Get Rating)

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.