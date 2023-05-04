Nuance Investments LLC Decreases Stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Nuance Investments LLC lessened its stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 846,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 298,370 shares during the quarter. California Water Service Group accounts for approximately 1.1% of Nuance Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Nuance Investments LLC owned approximately 1.54% of California Water Service Group worth $51,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 11,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 22,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Price Performance

Shares of California Water Service Group stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,014. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. California Water Service Group has a 12-month low of $48.46 and a 12-month high of $66.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.78 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.95.

California Water Service Group Dividend Announcement

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.13. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $200.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 77.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

