Nuance Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 33,409 Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 33,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,042,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $4.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $510.03. The company had a trading volume of 225,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $68.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $501.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $469.07. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $299.59 and a 52 week high of $548.85.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 26.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.21%.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $508.10.

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

