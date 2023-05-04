Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.45-$0.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $485.00 million-$525.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $526.75 million. Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.41-$2.81 EPS.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Down 0.4 %

NUS traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.72. 485,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,877. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $47.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.03 and a 200 day moving average of $40.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $522.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.32 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.71%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. This is a positive change from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.36%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NUS shares. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, CAO James D. Thomas sold 2,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total transaction of $116,328.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,199.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO James D. Thomas sold 2,829 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total value of $116,328.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,199.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $78,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,451,420.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,115 shares of company stock valued at $3,649,237. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nu Skin Enterprises

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 118.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 93.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and distribution of beauty and wellness solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mainland China, Americas, South Korea, Southeast Asia/Pacific, EMEA, Japan, Hong Kong/Taiwan, Nu Skin Other, Manufacturing, and Rhyz Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.