NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) PT Lowered to $115.00 at HC Wainwright

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 74.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NVCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $99.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on NovoCure in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on NovoCure from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded NovoCure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.83.

NovoCure stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,371. NovoCure has a fifty-two week low of $56.06 and a fifty-two week high of $120.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a current ratio of 7.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of -74.51 and a beta of 0.80.

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.04). NovoCure had a negative net margin of 17.20% and a negative return on equity of 20.98%. The firm had revenue of $128.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NovoCure will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 2,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $165,243.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 184,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,097,201.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other NovoCure news, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 2,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $165,243.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 184,615 shares in the company, valued at $14,097,201.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 1,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $128,590.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,817,934.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,105 shares of company stock valued at $621,533 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NovoCure during the 4th quarter valued at about $668,538,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NovoCure during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,417,000. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in NovoCure during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,334,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of NovoCure by 10.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,331,367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $162,030,000 after acquiring an additional 218,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NovoCure by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,238,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $625,986,000 after buying an additional 129,096 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NovoCure Ltd. is an oncology company which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division.

