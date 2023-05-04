NOV (NYSE:NOV) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Barclays

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NOV. Citigroup lowered their price target on NOV from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Benchmark initiated coverage on NOV in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of NOV in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on NOV from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on NOV from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.13.

NOV Stock Down 1.7 %

NOV stock opened at $15.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.89. NOV has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $24.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.35.

NOV Announces Dividend

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. NOV had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NOV will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 9,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $210,009.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 84,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,356. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NOV news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 20,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $452,913.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 9,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $210,009.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 84,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NOV

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Privium Fund Management B.V. boosted its holdings in NOV by 22.5% in the first quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 32,439 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in NOV by 1.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,952,761 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $110,186,000 after acquiring an additional 102,583 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in NOV during the first quarter valued at about $240,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in NOV by 15.2% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 71,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in NOV by 1.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,659,459 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,717,000 after acquiring an additional 27,900 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOV Company Profile

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment focuses on the engineering, manufacturing, and support of advanced drilling equipment packages and related capital equipment for oil and gas wells.

Further Reading

