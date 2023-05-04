Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.55-2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66. Northwest Natural also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.55-$2.75 EPS.

Northwest Natural Stock Performance

Shares of NWN traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.46. The stock had a trading volume of 7,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,837. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Northwest Natural has a 52 week low of $42.37 and a 52 week high of $55.97.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $375.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.17 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 8.32%. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northwest Natural will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Northwest Natural Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 73.21%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded Northwest Natural from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Northwest Natural in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northwest Natural

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 254,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,091,000 after purchasing an additional 9,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 37,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 13,298 shares in the last quarter. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

Featured Articles

