Northland Capmk Weighs in on Symbotic Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SYM)

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Symbotic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 1st. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore now expects that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for Symbotic’s current full-year earnings is ($0.21) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Symbotic’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Get Symbotic alerts:

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 148.57% and a negative net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $266.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($5.61) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 177.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Symbotic Price Performance

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Symbotic from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. DA Davidson upped their price target on Symbotic from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Symbotic from $22.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Symbotic from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Symbotic from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.23.

NASDAQ:SYM opened at $25.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.29. The company has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.31. Symbotic has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $32.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Symbotic

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYM. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 458.4% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,791,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,779,000 after buying an additional 2,291,828 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic during the 1st quarter worth $13,919,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Symbotic by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 347,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,938,000 after acquiring an additional 168,899 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic during the 3rd quarter worth $1,523,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Symbotic by 325.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 130,213 shares during the last quarter. 57.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 12,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $209,933.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 163,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,720,203.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 49,326 shares of company stock valued at $846,941 in the last 90 days. 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Symbotic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.