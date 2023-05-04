NiSource (NYSE:NI) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 13.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. NiSource updated its FY23 guidance to $1.54-1.60 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $1.54-$1.60 EPS.

NiSource Trading Up 0.9 %

NI stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,673,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,808,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.21. NiSource has a 1 year low of $23.78 and a 1 year high of $32.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.47.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. NiSource’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

Institutional Trading of NiSource

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NI. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of NiSource during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of NiSource during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

NI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NiSource in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NiSource currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates under the Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations segments. The Gas Distribution Operations segment provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Featured Articles

