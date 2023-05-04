Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.02

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPCPF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.02 and last traded at $9.02, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.02.

Nippon Paint Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.69.

Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter.

Nippon Paint Company Profile

Nippon Paint Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the management and strategies of its group companies that is involved in the manufacture and sale of paints and fine chemicals. It offers automotive and industrial-use coatings and trade-use paints. It also provides surface treatments and fine chemical products.

