Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Stake Boosted by Aubrey Capital Management Ltd

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 835,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,100 shares during the quarter. NIO comprises about 6.5% of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd owned about 0.05% of NIO worth $8,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners increased its stake in NIO by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 95,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 33,386 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in NIO in the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in NIO by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 228,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 7,541 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in NIO by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 920,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,867,000 after buying an additional 105,925 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in NIO in the 4th quarter worth about $26,802,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.06% of the company’s stock.

Get NIO alerts:

NIO Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NIO traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.03. 34,168,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,785,840. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.29. Nio Inc – has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $24.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NIO Profile

Several research firms recently commented on NIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays cut shares of NIO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of NIO from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NIO from $16.10 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.52.

(Get Rating)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.