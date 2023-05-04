NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Holdings Lowered by Gamble Jones Investment Counsel

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel trimmed its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,141 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 27,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 157.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NKE. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $131.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays raised shares of NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NIKE Trading Down 2.5 %

In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock traded down $3.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $123.59. 2,849,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,770,277. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.68. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

