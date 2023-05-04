Nexum (NEXM) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $829.00 Million

Nexum (NEXM) traded up 45.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. Nexum has a total market capitalization of $829.00 million and approximately $7,776.96 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Nexum has traded up 84.3% against the US dollar. One Nexum token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000380 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nexum Profile

Nexum’s launch date was January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Nexum’s official message board is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb. Nexum’s official website is nexum.ai. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nexum

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexum using one of the exchanges listed above.

