News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Sold by Blue Grotto Capital LLC

Blue Grotto Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 58.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 448,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 641,755 shares during the quarter. News makes up 2.0% of Blue Grotto Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Blue Grotto Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of News worth $8,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in News by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 109,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in News by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 193,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 10,964 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in News by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after acquiring an additional 12,517 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in News by 371.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 625,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,381,000 after acquiring an additional 492,679 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in News by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 121,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 8,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

News Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NWSA traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,144,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,709,534. News Co. has a 1-year low of $14.87 and a 1-year high of $21.69. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

News Announces Dividend

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.11). News had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 23,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $409,212.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 63,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,961.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NWSA has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital upgraded News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of News in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, News presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.03.

News Profile

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

