New Star Investment Trust (LON:NSI) Trading 0.8% Higher

New Star Investment Trust plc (LON:NSI – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 120.90 ($1.51) and last traded at GBX 120 ($1.50). 3,986 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 8,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 119 ($1.49).

New Star Investment Trust Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £85.22 million, a PE ratio of -521.74 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 120.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 121.76.

New Star Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th were given a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. New Star Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -869.57%.

New Star Investment Trust Company Profile

New Star Investment Trust plc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Brompton Asset Management LLP. The fund invests in funds which invest in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in equity, bond, commodity, real estate, currency, pooled investment vehicles, exchange traded funds, futures, options, and limited partnerships.

