NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.20-$2.32 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $915.00 million-$945.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $905.07 million. NetScout Systems also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.20-2.32 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of NetScout Systems from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetScout Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

NetScout Systems Trading Up 11.8 %

NASDAQ:NTCT traded up $3.08 on Thursday, hitting $29.12. The stock had a trading volume of 190,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,122. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.62. NetScout Systems has a 1-year low of $25.90 and a 1-year high of $38.02.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetScout Systems

In other news, Director Joseph G. Hadzima, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $61,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 134,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,120,262.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTCT. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in NetScout Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 28,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 8,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,286,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,831,000 after buying an additional 367,604 shares in the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

