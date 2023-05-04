Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by C2C Wealth Management LLC

C2C Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 3,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, GS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 120 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix Trading Up 0.7 %

A number of analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Netflix from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $415.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $291.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.78.

NFLX stock traded up $2.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $321.61. 1,091,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,423,326. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $322.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $315.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $379.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Featured Stories

