Nervos Network Price Hits $0.0037 on Top Exchanges (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. In the last week, Nervos Network has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $150.43 million and $8.20 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28,888.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.88 or 0.00304198 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00012124 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.73 or 0.00539060 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00066554 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.37 or 0.00406295 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001140 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 41,162,477,595 coins and its circulating supply is 40,601,114,399 coins. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.