Neil Desai Sells 7,695 Shares of Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI) Stock

Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Rating) Chairman Neil Desai sold 7,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total value of $59,097.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,833,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,083,952.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
- On Monday, May 1st, Neil Desai sold 24,479 shares of Aadi Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total value of $190,936.20.
- On Wednesday, April 5th, Neil Desai sold 7,336 shares of Aadi Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total value of $53,112.64.
- On Monday, April 3rd, Neil Desai sold 9,583 shares of Aadi Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total value of $71,393.35.
Aadi Bioscience Trading Up 3.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ AADI traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $7.73. 82,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,103. Aadi Bioscience, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.23 and a 200 day moving average of $11.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.20.
Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Aadi Bioscience from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.
Aadi Bioscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations such as alterations in TSC1 or TSC2 genes. The company was founded by Neil Desai on November 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.
