Neil Desai Sells 7,695 Shares of Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI) Stock

Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Rating) Chairman Neil Desai sold 7,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total value of $59,097.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,833,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,083,952.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Neil Desai also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Aadi Bioscience alerts:

On Monday, May 1st, Neil Desai sold 24,479 shares of Aadi Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total value of $190,936.20.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Neil Desai sold 7,336 shares of Aadi Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total value of $53,112.64.

On Monday, April 3rd, Neil Desai sold 9,583 shares of Aadi Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total value of $71,393.35.

Aadi Bioscience Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ AADI traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $7.73. 82,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,103. Aadi Bioscience, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.23 and a 200 day moving average of $11.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AADI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 533.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Aadi Bioscience from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

About Aadi Bioscience

(Get Rating)

Aadi Bioscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations such as alterations in TSC1 or TSC2 genes. The company was founded by Neil Desai on November 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aadi Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aadi Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.