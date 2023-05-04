NCR (NYSE:NCR) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.30-$3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.8-$8.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.91 billion. NCR also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.70-$0.76 EPS.

NCR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NCR in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NCR from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of NCR in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

NCR stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,055,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,101. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.49. NCR has a 12 month low of $18.06 and a 12 month high of $35.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 70.86 and a beta of 1.65.

NCR ( NYSE:NCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.01). NCR had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 26.18%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NCR will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of NCR by 3,422.6% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,092 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in NCR by 350.6% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,442 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NCR during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in NCR during the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NCR during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

