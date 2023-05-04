Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NTZ opened at $5.44 on Friday. Natuzzi has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $12.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.01. The stock has a market cap of $59.68 million, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natuzzi

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTZ. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Natuzzi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Natuzzi by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Natuzzi by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 144,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 54,526 shares during the period. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Natuzzi

Natuzzi SpA engages in the design, production and marketing of contemporary and traditional leather and fabric upholstered furniture. Its products include sofas, armchairs, home furniture, and home accessories. The firm operates through the following product lines: Natuzzi Brand and Softaly/Private Label.

Featured Articles

