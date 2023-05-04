Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Reduces Stock Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV reduced its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,928 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 16.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,877,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,594,000 after buying an additional 547,834 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,740,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,169,000 after buying an additional 594,694 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,190,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,830,000 after buying an additional 147,724 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 889,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,108,000 after buying an additional 54,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 696,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,100,000 after buying an additional 14,231 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS opened at $48.16 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.92. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.62 and a 1 year high of $48.75.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

