Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Raises Holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,350 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned about 0.84% of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 25.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 64.8% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 4,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasure Coast Financial Planning acquired a new position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the third quarter worth $217,000.

FTHI stock opened at $20.12 on Thursday. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 52-week low of $18.24 and a 52-week high of $22.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $0.151 per share. This is a boost from First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.01%.

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

