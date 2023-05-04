Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Invests $1.10 Million in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 26,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 17,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Unum Group by 6.2% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Unum Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 25,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its stake in Unum Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 8,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Unum Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gloria C. Larson bought 3,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.78 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 119,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,767,473.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Unum Group news, Director Gloria C. Larson bought 3,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.78 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 119,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,767,473.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 14,972 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $674,039.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,851,251.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Unum Group Price Performance

UNM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Unum Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Unum Group from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $43.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.06. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $46.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.44.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.28%.

About Unum Group

Unum Group engages in the provision of financial protection benefits. Its services include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision, and other related services. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block, and Corporate. The Unum US segment focuses on group disability, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

