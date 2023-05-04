Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $915,000 Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IJS. Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10,533.3% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 38.1% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $89.01 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $82.09 and a 12-month high of $106.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.01.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.