National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Price Target Lowered to $34.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $45.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 55.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on EYE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of National Vision from $43.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of National Vision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of National Vision from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of National Vision from $50.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.78.

Shares of EYE stock opened at $21.92 on Thursday. National Vision has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $43.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.90.

National Vision ( NASDAQ:EYE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). National Vision had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $468.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.61 million. On average, research analysts expect that National Vision will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EYE. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in National Vision by 7.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 15,930 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,155,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,366,000 after buying an additional 12,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,692,000 after buying an additional 13,914 shares in the last quarter.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment offers America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment includes inventory and lab processing services.

