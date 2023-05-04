National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $47.85

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $47.85 and last traded at $47.85, with a volume of 31425 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NHI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on National Health Investors from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.80.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

National Health Investors Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 12.71 and a quick ratio of 12.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.02.

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Health Investors

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is currently 244.90%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 5.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 9.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 1.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 2.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 22,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 6.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

About National Health Investors

(Get Rating)

National Health Investors, Inc engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. It operates through the Real Estate Investments and Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP) segments. The Real Estate Investments segment includes real estate investments and lease, mortgage, and other notes receivables in independent living facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.