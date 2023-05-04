National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Acquired by Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 142.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NFG. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,298,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $504,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,192 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,771,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $724,553,000 after acquiring an additional 892,065 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,152,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 160.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 404,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,782,000 after acquiring an additional 249,312 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 659,377 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,584,000 after acquiring an additional 171,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of National Fuel Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

National Fuel Gas Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE NFG opened at $52.55 on Thursday. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $51.85 and a 52 week high of $75.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.68.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 26.25%. The company had revenue of $717.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.05%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, storage, and distribution of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment seeks to discover and produce raw materials.

See Also

