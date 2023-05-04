National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 26.25%. The business had revenue of $717.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. National Fuel Gas updated its FY23 guidance to $5.10-5.40 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $5.10-$5.40 EPS.

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NFG traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.69. 690,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,287. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $51.67 and a 12 month high of $75.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.23.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

Institutional Trading of National Fuel Gas

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. TIAA FSB bought a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. 72.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut National Fuel Gas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James cut National Fuel Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, storage, and distribution of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment seeks to discover and produce raw materials.

