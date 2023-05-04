NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.16), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $35.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.13 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 165.02% and a negative net margin of 125.37%. NanoString Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.86) earnings per share. NanoString Technologies updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

NanoString Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NanoString Technologies stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.45. The stock had a trading volume of 385,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The firm has a market cap of $442.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.14. NanoString Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.37 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other NanoString Technologies news, Director Charles P. Waite, Jr. purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.35 per share, with a total value of $100,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,555. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NanoString Technologies news, Director Charles P. Waite, Jr. purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.35 per share, with a total value of $100,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,555. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Norden purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.84 per share, for a total transaction of $123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,192. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis acquired a new position in NanoString Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 71,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 251,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 60,883 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NanoString Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on NanoString Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.83.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler, nCounter Analysis System product platforms, GeoMx Assays, nCounter Panels & Assays and CosMx Spatial Molecular.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.