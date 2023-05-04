NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.16), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $35.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.13 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 165.02% and a negative net margin of 125.37%. NanoString Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.86) earnings per share. NanoString Technologies updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
NanoString Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NanoString Technologies stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.45. The stock had a trading volume of 385,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The firm has a market cap of $442.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.14. NanoString Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.37 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40.
Insider Activity
In other NanoString Technologies news, Director Charles P. Waite, Jr. purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.35 per share, with a total value of $100,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,555. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NanoString Technologies news, Director Charles P. Waite, Jr. purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.35 per share, with a total value of $100,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,555. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Norden purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.84 per share, for a total transaction of $123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,192. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NanoString Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on NanoString Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.83.
NanoString Technologies Company Profile
NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler, nCounter Analysis System product platforms, GeoMx Assays, nCounter Panels & Assays and CosMx Spatial Molecular.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NanoString Technologies (NSTG)
- Investors Are Barking Up The Right Tree With Datadog
- How to Invest in Central Bank Digital Currency
- Kellogg Company Looks GRRR-eat! At These Levels
- PacWest, First Horizon Shares Plummet On Continued Bank Worries
- Yum! Brands Pulls Back To More Appetizing Levels
Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.