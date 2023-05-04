Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Stock Price Up 24.7%

Shares of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) rose 24.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.83 and last traded at $13.31. Approximately 4,950,173 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 373% from the average daily volume of 1,047,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

Get Nano-X Imaging alerts:

Nano-X Imaging Stock Up 25.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $695.79 million, a PE ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.74.

Institutional Trading of Nano-X Imaging

Nano-X Imaging ( NASDAQ:NNOX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.29). Nano-X Imaging had a negative net margin of 1,226.89% and a negative return on equity of 41.61%. As a group, analysts forecast that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Nano-X Imaging by 269.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 812,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,179,000 after acquiring an additional 592,180 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 245.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 568,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,168,000 after acquiring an additional 404,362 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the second quarter worth $3,265,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 10.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,964,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,003,000 after acquiring an additional 279,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 65.4% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 216,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 85,555 shares during the last quarter. 17.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nano-X Imaging

(Get Rating)

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nano-X Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano-X Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.