M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $109.36

Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $109.36 and last traded at $111.51, with a volume of 989823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $212.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $194.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $255.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Argus raised M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.10.

M&T Bank Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.78.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 23.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 17.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M&T Bank

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in M&T Bank by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,607,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,475,959,000 after acquiring an additional 316,266 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,523,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,292,000 after buying an additional 875,870 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,712,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,579,000 after buying an additional 295,525 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,986,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,291,000 after buying an additional 1,246,265 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $231,022,000. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

