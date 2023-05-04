Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the March 31st total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 116.0 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have issued reports on MNARF. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TD Securities raised their target price on Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.
Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $12.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.27 and a 200 day moving average of $12.43. Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $10.54 and a 12 month high of $14.23.
About Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust
Morguard North American Residential REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust, which engages in owning a diversified portfolio of multi-suite residential rental properties. It operates through the Canada and United States geographical segments. The company was founded on March 1, 2012 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (MNARF)
- Starbucks Stock Becomes a Value Play
- Kraft Heinz Recovery Gains Momentum
- Here’s Why AMD’s Weak Guidance Is A Blessing In Disguise
- BP Shares Sold Off After Earnings: Here Is What Upset Markets
- Will Forced Divesture Of Grail Boost Illumina Shareholder Value?
Receive News & Ratings for Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.