Moore Capital Management LP Sells 255,558 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Moore Capital Management LP lowered its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,699,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 255,558 shares during the period. Ally Financial comprises 1.0% of Moore Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Moore Capital Management LP owned 0.57% of Ally Financial worth $41,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 291,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,666,000 after buying an additional 4,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Trading Down 2.4 %

ALLY traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.30. 3,642,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,834,594. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.32 and a 200 day moving average of $27.21. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.58 and a 12-month high of $44.33.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.06). Ally Financial had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 29.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.87.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial, Inc engages in the provision of online banking, securities brokerage, and investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, Corporate Finance Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers retail installment sales contracts, loans, and operating leases, offering term loans to dealers, financing dealer floor plans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, fleet financing, providing financing to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services.

Featured Stories

