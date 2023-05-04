Moore Capital Management LP Makes New $62.46 Million Investment in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,651,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,464,000. Teck Resources makes up 1.5% of Moore Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,602,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $474,468,000 after buying an additional 297,156 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 13,008,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,986,000 after buying an additional 253,832 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,418,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,758,000 after buying an additional 343,370 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,880,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,693,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,191,000 after purchasing an additional 892,741 shares during the last quarter. 56.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources Price Performance

Teck Resources stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,373,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,869,300. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.78. Teck Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $24.72 and a 1-year high of $49.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.17). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 8.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on TECK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.86.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

