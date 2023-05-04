Moonbeam (GLMR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $206.05 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $206.05 million and $2.38 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Moonbeam has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00001139 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00058726 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00037873 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00020723 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000244 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006390 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001081 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 628,320,812 coins. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

