Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) VP Saria Tseng Sells 3,462 Shares

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) VP Saria Tseng sold 3,462 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.55, for a total transaction of $1,604,810.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 275,253 shares in the company, valued at $127,593,528.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Saria Tseng also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

On Monday, April 3rd, Saria Tseng sold 4,360 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.99, for a total transaction of $2,127,636.40.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock traded down $7.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $458.93. 737,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,062. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $301.69 and a 1-year high of $541.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $482.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $422.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a PE ratio of 51.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $460.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.94 million. Equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 44.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPWR. JB Capital LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 26.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.7% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $533.00 to $608.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $435.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $543.00.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.