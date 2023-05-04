MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.90

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.90 and last traded at $9.20, with a volume of 2073917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.42.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MoneyGram International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a market cap of $933.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.68.

MoneyGram International ( NASDAQ:MGI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $342.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.30 million. MoneyGram International had a net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 22.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of MoneyGram International in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in MoneyGram International in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MoneyGram International in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in MoneyGram International in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in MoneyGram International by 292.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which engages in providing global money transfers, bill payment solutions, and money orders. It operates through the Global Funds Transfer (GFT) and Financial Paper Products (FPP) segments. The GFT segment provides money transfer services.

