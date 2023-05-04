Momentus (MNTS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 11th.

Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Momentus to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MNTS stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.41. The company had a trading volume of 16,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,943. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.57 and its 200 day moving average is $0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Momentus has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $3.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.83.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Momentus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Momentus by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 67,183 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Momentus by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 20,176 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Momentus by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 9,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Momentus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Momentus Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial space company. The company focuses on providing in-space infrastructure services, including in-space transportation, hosted payloads, and in-orbit services. Its principal and target customers include satellite operators. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

