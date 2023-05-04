Momentus (MNTS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 11th.
Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Momentus to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Momentus Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of MNTS stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.41. The company had a trading volume of 16,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,943. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.57 and its 200 day moving average is $0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Momentus has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $3.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.83.
Momentus Company Profile
Momentus Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial space company. The company focuses on providing in-space infrastructure services, including in-space transportation, hosted payloads, and in-orbit services. Its principal and target customers include satellite operators. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Momentus (MNTS)
