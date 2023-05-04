Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Bought by Keating Investment Counselors Inc.

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Molson Coors Beverage accounts for 2.3% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. owned 0.05% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $5,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TAP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 25.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,792 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 17.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 45.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 26.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Molson Coors Beverage from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.71.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

TAP stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $64.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 944,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,756. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $46.69 and a 52 week high of $66.67. The company has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.28. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is -200.00%.

About Molson Coors Beverage

(Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

