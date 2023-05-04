ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $60.71

ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $60.71 and last traded at $61.10, with a volume of 37408 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.30.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MODV. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of ModivCare from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of ModivCare from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $847.26 million, a P/E ratio of -30.66, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.75.

ModivCare ( NASDAQ:MODV ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $656.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.03 million. ModivCare had a positive return on equity of 27.06% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. Analysts anticipate that ModivCare Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

In other ModivCare news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 26,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.89 per share, with a total value of $2,108,856.33. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,399,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,781,688.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ModivCare by 15.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 113,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,306,000 after purchasing an additional 15,544 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ModivCare by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of ModivCare by 0.9% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 112,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of ModivCare by 3.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 197,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,667,000 after purchasing an additional 6,938 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of ModivCare by 126.1% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 55,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 30,918 shares during the period.

ModivCare, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled services, which offer integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and Corporate and Other.

