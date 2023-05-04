Modera Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 22,485 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 6,223.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 212,661 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after purchasing an additional 209,298 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 47,845 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 10,532 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth about $5,554,440,000. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth about $656,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TDOC. SVB Leerink raised Teladoc Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stephens initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Teladoc Health from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.78.

In other news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 22,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $571,056.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 603,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,634,974.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $30,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $616,525.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 22,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $571,056.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 603,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,634,974.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,923 shares of company stock valued at $1,568,990. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $25.72 on Thursday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.60 and a 12 month high of $44.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.88.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 285.51%. The company had revenue of $637.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.71 million. Equities analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. It operates through the following segments: Teladoc Health Integrated Care, BetterHelp, and Others. The Teladoc Health Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services.

