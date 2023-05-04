Modera Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Movado Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MOV. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Movado Group by 17.4% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,329,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,469,000 after acquiring an additional 196,998 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Movado Group by 1,509.2% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 94,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 88,362 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Movado Group by 166.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 124,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after buying an additional 77,500 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Movado Group by 432.2% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 94,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after buying an additional 76,410 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Movado Group by 233.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 94,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after buying an additional 65,983 shares during the period. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Movado Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MOV opened at $25.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.08 million, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.94. Movado Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.70 and a 12 month high of $37.92.

Movado Group Increases Dividend

Movado Group ( NYSE:MOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $194.27 million during the quarter. Movado Group had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 12.57%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Movado Group, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.50%. This is a positive change from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MOV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Movado Group from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Movado Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Movado Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through the Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment includes the distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

See Also

