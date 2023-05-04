Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 835 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,018 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chemours were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CC. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Chemours by 31.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 135,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 32,121 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Chemours by 21.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 36.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 73,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 19,552 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Chemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 35.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 107,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 28,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemours alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CC. UBS Group raised shares of Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Chemours from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chemours in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chemours presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.11.

Insider Activity at Chemours

Chemours Trading Down 3.8 %

In other Chemours news, insider Alisha Bellezza sold 27,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $983,086.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,558,232.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CC opened at $29.19 on Thursday. The Chemours Company has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.87.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.36. Chemours had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 53.73%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Chemours Profile

(Get Rating)

The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.