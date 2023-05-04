Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 54 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Modera Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Chubb by 142.3% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,808.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CB opened at $197.78 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $198.44 and its 200-day moving average is $209.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.64. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $173.78 and a one year high of $231.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 17.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.65%.

CB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.54.

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

