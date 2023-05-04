Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 490 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Modera Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 256,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,544,000 after acquiring an additional 19,539 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Advisors bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $299,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $7,313,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,975,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $189,181,000 after acquiring an additional 243,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.25 on Thursday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $92.48 and a 1 year high of $105.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.239 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

