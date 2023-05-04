Modera Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Covey were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FC. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Franklin Covey in the 3rd quarter worth about $178,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Covey by 55.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 7,136 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Franklin Covey during the third quarter worth $1,139,000. Eschler Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 0.6% in the third quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP now owns 38,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the third quarter valued at $1,151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Franklin Covey stock opened at $35.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Franklin Covey Co. has a 1 year low of $34.00 and a 1 year high of $54.70. The company has a market capitalization of $497.18 million, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.95.

Franklin Covey ( NYSE:FC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $61.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.35 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Covey Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FC. TheStreet cut Franklin Covey from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com lowered Franklin Covey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Franklin Covey from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Franklin Covey from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Franklin Covey Co engages in organizational performance improvement. It operates through the following segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, Education Practice, and Corporate and Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada. The International Licensees segment focuses on international licensees’ royalty revenues.

