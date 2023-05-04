Modera Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 21,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Southern by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 23,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its position in Southern by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 38,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 15,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.14.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of SO stock opened at $73.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.10 and a 200-day moving average of $68.15.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Southern’s payout ratio is 87.74%.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $85,381.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,516,356.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,134 shares of company stock valued at $502,179 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Stories

