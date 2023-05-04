MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.76 EPS

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.76, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.85 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 9.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. MKS Instruments updated its Q2 guidance to $0.84 to $1.42 EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.84-$1.42 EPS.

MKS Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI traded up $1.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.57. 432,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.91. MKS Instruments has a 52-week low of $64.77 and a 52-week high of $125.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.42. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.56.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MKS Instruments

MKSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on MKS Instruments from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on MKS Instruments from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in MKS Instruments by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the first quarter valued at $135,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,646 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MKS Instruments

(Get Rating)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.