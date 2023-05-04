Mizuho Raises Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target to $80.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $89.30.

NYSE FIS opened at $52.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Fidelity National Information Services has a twelve month low of $48.57 and a twelve month high of $106.65. The company has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.15 and its 200 day moving average is $65.48.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 114.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is -7.38%.

In related news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $361,433.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,587.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $361,433.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,587.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.24 per share, for a total transaction of $54,835.92. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at $309,324.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 199.2% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

